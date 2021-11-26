Head to Head Comparison: HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) vs. Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HEXO and Grove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $97.00 million 3.86 -$90.13 million ($0.70) -1.71 Grove $24.09 million 3.00 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Grove has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEXO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HEXO and Grove, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 2 2 3 0 2.14 Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A

HEXO currently has a consensus target price of $5.86, suggesting a potential upside of 388.19%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than Grove.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Grove shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and Grove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -93.66% -12.30% -8.64% Grove N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HEXO beats Grove on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

Grove Company Profile

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

