Head-To-Head Analysis: MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) & Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and MACOM Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $844.45 million 30.16 $164.38 million $4.45 124.18 MACOM Technology Solutions $606.92 million 8.77 $37.97 million $0.53 144.19

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. Monolithic Power Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Monolithic Power Systems and MACOM Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 1 9 0 2.90 MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 7 0 2.88

Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus price target of $560.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.40%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $73.83, indicating a potential downside of 3.38%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 19.22% 19.66% 15.47% MACOM Technology Solutions 6.26% 26.42% 9.83%

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats MACOM Technology Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing, and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

