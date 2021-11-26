HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Down to $122.57

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $122.57, but opened at $116.44. HCI Group shares last traded at $116.44, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

HCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.26 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter worth $35,811,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter worth $25,920,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

