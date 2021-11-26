HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

PHRRF stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44. Newscope Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

Newscope Capital Company Profile

Newscope Capital Corp. functions as an holding company. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

