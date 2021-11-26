Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

HVT opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $573.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,303,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 65.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 28,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

