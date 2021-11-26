Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Harley-Davidson reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. H Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,341 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,163 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 984,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.