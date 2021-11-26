Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

HBRIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.01.

Shares of HBRIY stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

