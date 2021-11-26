Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBRID shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

