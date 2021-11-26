GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974,777 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.18% of GX Acquisition worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in GX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 219.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 23.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GXGX opened at $6.53 on Friday. GX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $12.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

