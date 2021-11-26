Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,144.44.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,580.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,411.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,405.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

