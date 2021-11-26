Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $22.10. Guess? shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 9,729 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Guess? by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Guess? by 5,101.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.16.

Guess? Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

