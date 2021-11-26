Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $23.90

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.90, but opened at $23.10. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 10 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Grupo Simec in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Simec in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.