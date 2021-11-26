Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $23.90

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.90, but opened at $23.10. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 10 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Grupo Simec in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Simec in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

