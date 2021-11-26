Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

GPI opened at $204.29 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

