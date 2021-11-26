Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON GNC opened at GBX 135.30 ($1.77) on Friday. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £712.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.91.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £1,349,000 ($1,762,477.14).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

