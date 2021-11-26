Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 81,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,801,000 after buying an additional 48,148 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $393.04. 1,714,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,301,910. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $294.59 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

