Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.0% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Truist lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

NYSE PG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.72. 159,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,660,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $359.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $149.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

