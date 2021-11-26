Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.79. 30,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,591. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

