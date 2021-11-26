Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,725. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

