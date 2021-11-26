Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 0.7% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 4.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,228. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $63.12 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.