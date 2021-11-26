Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after buying an additional 201,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,067,000 after purchasing an additional 208,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,208 shares of company stock worth $48,361,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,730. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

