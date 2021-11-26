Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $553,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,113. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.62. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $202.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

