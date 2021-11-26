Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,753 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,207. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

