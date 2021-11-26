Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report $15.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $17.15 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $58.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $70.80 million, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $78.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AJX. JMP Securities upped their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of AJX opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

