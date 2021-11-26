Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Trading 6.9% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 1,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 340,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Specifically, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 201,685 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $2,047,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 385,860 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,217 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphite Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Equities analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,518,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,975,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,219,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,126,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

