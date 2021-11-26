Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. 49,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.