Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.54.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. 49,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
