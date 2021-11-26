Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$105.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRT.UN. Raymond James set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

GRT.UN opened at C$101.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 6.08. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$71.66 and a 1 year high of C$102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 5.87.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

