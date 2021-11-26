Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Downgraded by Johnson Rice to “Hold”

Johnson Rice cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GDP. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Capital One Financial downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $331.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.65. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,959,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $42,285,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,354,820 shares of company stock worth $52,845,620. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 43,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

