Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 30,639 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $417.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.