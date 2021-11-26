Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 122,148 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMST. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in TimkenSteel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 113,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMST shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $737.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.06. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $17.73.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 15,984 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

