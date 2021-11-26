Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $6,172,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 237.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 335,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 235,768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,065,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

OTCMKTS NGCAU opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.