Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.36 Million Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Andersons worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 210,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Andersons by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,906,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 925,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,252,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $908,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

