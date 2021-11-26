Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42.

