Gold Street Capital Corp. Buys 20,000 Shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gold Street Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 10,400 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $36,192.00.

NASDAQ:ELYS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 276,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,198. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 4.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELYS shares. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

