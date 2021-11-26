Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Pentair were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $77.42 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Several research firms have commented on PNR. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.15.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

