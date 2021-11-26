Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 500 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBML stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06.

