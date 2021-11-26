Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $59,000 in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quotient by 47.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Quotient by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quotient alerts:

QTNT stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $232.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.30. Quotient Limited has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.