Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $546,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Southern were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.42.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

