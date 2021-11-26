Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Sysco were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,709 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Sysco stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

