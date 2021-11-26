Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 980 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after buying an additional 57,007 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $84.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.02. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

