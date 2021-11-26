GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.49. GoDaddy also reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. JMP Securities cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

In related news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 293.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.79. 979,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,655. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.81.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

