GoByte (GBX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $49.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $316,927.33 and $49.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000433 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.