Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.13 million.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $66.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

