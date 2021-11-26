GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a positive rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.03.

GFS opened at $68.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $69.57.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

