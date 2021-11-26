GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GFS. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a positive rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.03.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $68.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $69.57.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

