Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post sales of $55.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $41.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $194.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $197.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $308.39 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $426.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 643,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,797. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.19. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

