Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

