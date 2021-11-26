Gina Woods Sells 4,030 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 184,795 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $38,180,000 after purchasing an additional 34,974 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

