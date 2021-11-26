Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 77,609 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park City Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Park City Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Park City Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,015,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 280,993 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Park City Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,306,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 66,816 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Park City Group during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Park City Group during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $112.90 million, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.38. Park City Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $7.91.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

