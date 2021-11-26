Geode Capital Management LLC Has $586,000 Stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Natural Alternatives International worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,858.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $13.28 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

