Geode Capital Management LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of ARC Document Solutions worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 808,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 408,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.35.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, Director Mark W. Mealy purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 17,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $46,118.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,020.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 180,413 shares of company stock worth $532,179. 16.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

